Assam: Retired headmaster and community leader Pradip Saikia passes away at 72

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Pradip Saikia, a retired headmaster of Moratupa LP School and a resident of Budha Chuk, Sootea, breathed his last on Sunday due to prolonged illness at a private hospital. He was 72. Late Saikia was closely associated with many socio-cultural and literary organizations of the greater Sootea area. Before performing the last rites, representatives of various organisations paid their respects.

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