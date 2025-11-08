Assam: Retired IOC officer Birendra Prasad Kandali passes away in Jorhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Birendra Prasad Kandali, aged 89, a resident of Bachapathar, Kamargaon in Bokakhat subdivision, and a retired senior officer of IOC Digboi, passed away at around 2 am on the night of November 6 at a private hospital in Jorhat. The ever-energetic gentleman had been undergoing treatment for high blood pressure for about a week.

At the time of his death, he left behind his wife, two married daughters, two sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and a large extended family.

As soon as news of his demise spread, members of the local Annapurna Public Temple committee, Kamargaon Press Club, and other organizations paid their last respects at his residence. His death has cast a pall of grief over the entire area.

