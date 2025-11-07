Renowned Nagara Naam Artist Ramcharan Bharali Passes Away at 83

Guwahati: Legendary Nagara Naam artist Ramcharan Bharali, revered for his devotion to Assam's traditional musical heritage, passed away at his residence in Nalbari late Thursday night at the age of 83.
Ramchaaran Bharali continued to perform with remarkable vitality until his final days, which left an indelible mark on the state’s rich folk heritage.
According to family members, Bharali had his evening meal on Thursday and later complained of sudden discomfort. The news of his demise spread quickly across the region, prompting a large gathering of artists, admirers, and locals at his residence early Friday morning to pay their final respects. Fellow Nagara performers and cultural workers who had shared the stage with him over the years were among those who came to offer heartfelt tributes to the late maestro.
Bharali was widely respected for his dedication to Nagara Naam, a traditional Assamese folk art form performed with rhythmic drumming, cymbals, and devotional singing. His performances were marked by an infectious energy, a radiant smile, and a deep sense of devotion that resonated with audiences of all ages. Whether at rural gatherings or major cultural festivals, his presence brought life and emotion to every performance.
In a career spanning several decades, Bharali became not only a cultural icon but also a beloved mentor to younger generations of artists. Colleagues recall his humility, warmth, and tireless passion for preserving Assam’s indigenous traditions. His ability to connect with people from all walks of life made him one of the most loved figures in the Assamese folk art community.
Beyond his artistic excellence, Bharali achieved a historic milestone as the first folk artist in Assam to receive a government pension in recognition of his lifelong contribution to the state’s cultural heritage. This acknowledgment underscored his pivotal role in keeping the Nagara tradition alive at a time when many traditional art forms faced neglect.
In appreciation of his unmatched contribution to Assamese folk culture, the Assam Natya Sanmilani conferred upon him the honorary title of “Nagara Surya”, a recognition that aptly reflected his illuminating presence in the world of traditional arts.
Even in his final days, Bharali remained active on stage, performing at community events and cultural gatherings across Assam. His voice and rhythm, filled with faith and emotion, continued to inspire reverence and nostalgia among audiences.
As the news of his passing spread, tributes poured in from across the state. Artists, cultural organisations, and admirers described him as a guiding light whose legacy would continue to inspire generations to a man whose life embodied the very spirit of devotion, music, and culture that defines the heart of Assamese tradition.