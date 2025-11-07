Renowned Nagara Naam Artist Ramcharan Bharali Passes Away at 83

Guwahati: Legendary Nagara Naam artist Ramcharan Bharali, revered for his devotion to Assam's traditional musical heritage, passed away at his residence in Nalbari late Thursday night at the age of 83.

Ramchaaran Bharali continued to perform with remarkable vitality until his final days, which left an indelible mark on the state’s rich folk heritage.

According to family members, Bharali had his evening meal on Thursday and later complained of sudden discomfort. The news of his demise spread quickly across the region, prompting a large gathering of artists, admirers, and locals at his residence early Friday morning to pay their final respects. Fellow Nagara performers and cultural workers who had shared the stage with him over the years were among those who came to offer heartfelt tributes to the late maestro.

Bharali was widely respected for his dedication to Nagara Naam, a traditional Assamese folk art form performed with rhythmic drumming, cymbals, and devotional singing. His performances were marked by an infectious energy, a radiant smile, and a deep sense of devotion that resonated with audiences of all ages. Whether at rural gatherings or major cultural festivals, his presence brought life and emotion to every performance.