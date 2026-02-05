Assam: Retired Principal Phuleswar Baruah Passes Away in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Phuleswar Baruah, retired Principal in-charge of Konwerpur HS School, prominent social worker, organizer, and a resident of Konwerpur Barichuk village in Sivasagar district, breathed his last on Wednesday morning due to old-age-related ailments. He was 93.

Born in February 1933, he did his schooling from Konwerpur Boys ME School and Konwerpur High School. After passing his matriculation examination in 1951, he took his BA degree from Sibsagar College in 1954. He took his Master's degree in Assamese privately from Gauhati University. He also obtained a BT degree from Post Graduate Teaching College Jorhat in 1967. After passing the IA examination, he started his career as Headmaster of Mathurapur ME School in 1957 but later resigned from that post.

After passing BA, he was appointed as an assistant teacher in Konwerpur High School. He was appointed as the headmaster of the school on February 28 in 1982 and got superannuation in 1993 as principal-in-charge. After his retirement, he also served as the principal of Rajabari Junior College from 1993 to 1994 and Krishna Kanta Hondique Shishu Niketan of Konwerpur.

He led an active social life right from his schooling days and was closely involved in the establishment of 711 No. Barichuwa Primary School, Shastriji High School, Konwerpur Junior College, Konwerpur Rass Mandap, Konwerpur Sanskritik Janata Bhawan, and other institutions. He was also the president of various religious and social organizations.

He wrote two plays based on the story of the Mahabharata. Educationist Baruah was a fearless and outspoken man, a skilled actor, athlete, and an ideal farmer. He was respected by the students as well as the teachers for his serious personality.

His demise was widely mourned in the greater Konwerpur area and people from various walks of life gathered at his residence and paid homage. He is survived by his wife, a son, daughter-in-law, three sons-in-law, grandchildren, and other relatives.

