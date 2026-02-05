Obituary: Rajen Gajirel

Rajen Gajirel, retired bank officer from Golia village of Biswanath Chariali and social worker, died at a private hospital in Guwahati on January 31 while undergoing treatment. He was 63 at the time of his death. Gajirel, a bank officer at the State Bank of India, Biswanath Chariali branch, had to take voluntary retirement in 2022 due to physical illness. The death of Gajirel, who was well known among all as a responsible, dutiful, and honest bank officer, was deeply mourned in the entire Biswanath Chariali area, including Goliya-East Navpur village. Gajirel had also worked as a teacher for a few years before joining the State Bank of India. At the time of his death, he left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and other relatives.

