Assam: Retired teacher Hamida Begum passes away in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Hamida Begum, a retired teacher and wife of Late social worker Abdul Hasim Shah, passed away at the age of 64 at Sivasagar’s Sukapha Apollo Hospital on February 25. She had been undergoing treatment for kidney and heart diseases. The news of her demise spread quickly, and a large number of people gathered at her residence to pay their respects. Hamida Begum had retired from Luthuri Gaon Primary School in 2023 and was known for her kind and gentle nature. Her Janaza prayer was held at Nazira at 10 pm on February 25. She leaves behind two sons, a daughter, and other relatives. Her death has been mourned by the community.

