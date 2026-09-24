Assam: Retired Teachers Get Relief as Govt Waives Refund of 3% Time-Scale Benefit

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Retired primary school teachers who received a 3 per cent benefit under time-scale promotion along with the Graduate Grade Pay of Rs 7,400 will not be required to refund the amount, the Director of Pension has informed the Assam State Primary Teachers' Association (ASPTA).

The assurance came after a delegation of the ASPTA, led by its president Ratul Chandra Goswami and general secretary Shailendra Kalita, submitted a memorandum to the Director of Pension and held discussions on the issue. The association had received complaints from retired teachers after the Pension Directorate reportedly raised objections to the 3 per cent benefit received under time-scale promotion by teachers who had retired after receiving the Graduate Grade Pay of Rs 7,400. The documents of some retired teachers were subsequently returned by the office.

During the meeting, the Director informed the ASPTA representatives that the matter had been discussed with the Finance Department and that the affected retired teachers would not have to refund any amount received under the 3 per cent time-scale benefit. The Director further assured the delegation that the pension-related formalities of teachers whose documents had earlier been returned would be processed once they resubmitted the documents through the appropriate departmental offices.

Following the assurance, the ASPTA appealed to the affected retired teachers to resubmit their pension documents through their respective departmental offices so that the pension process could be completed without further delay. ASPTA general secretary Shailendra Kalita and joint secretary Pankaj Bora participated in the discussions with the Pension Directorate.

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