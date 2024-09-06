Assam: Retired Teachers Honoured on the Occasion of Teachers’ Day

Digboi: Teachers’s Day is celebrated annually on September 5 commemorating the birthday of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first vice president and the second president of independent India. Several programs are organised across the country to mark the occasion and to express gratitude to the teachers.

Along with the rest of the country, Teachers' Day was celebrated in Digboi of Assam. In Digboi, Teachers' Day is being celebrated with a rural touch at the IOC Jankalayan Centre. As in the previous years, 11 retired teachers were honoured on Teachers' Day this year. Additionally, the Teacher Trust Award was presented to eminent social worker and educationalist Abu Hussain, along with retired teacher and poet Seema Pal from Digboi Balika Vidya Mandir.

At the event, Anil Chandra Saikia, the principal advisor of the committee and a state teacher award recipient, lit an earthen lamp in front of the portrait of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to pay their respects. The program was inaugurated by Pallav Sharma, the president of the Teachers' Day Celebration Committee, who began the proceedings by hoisting the flag. The Teachers' Day celebration was attended by several notable figures, including Bubu Gogoi, the Secretary of the Teachers' Day Celebration Committee. The event was also graced by inspector Dibyajyoti Dutta, the Officer in Charge of Digboi Police Station, Digboi Municipality Mayor Sudip Dutta Chowdhury, former Labour Leader Tarun Hazarika, Joint Secretary of the AOC Labour Union Hirumani Rajkonwar, and Binanda Konwar, the Executive President of the Committee.

Meanwhile, celebrations of Teachers’ Day received a novelty as Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya paid a visit to the residence of a veteran primary school teacher, Nabin Chandra Das (94) at Fuluguri village in Palashbari and felicitated him with a memento, citation, angabastra, shawl, flower garland, xorai, japi, gamosa, fruit basket, an umbrella, and dakshina of Rs. 21,000. The Governor offered the veteran teacher the chair meant for him while he sat on a different chair, as a mark of his respect to the teacher.