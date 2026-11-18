A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The All Assam Primary Retired Teachers' Employees' Association has threatened to launch a series of protest programmes, including a unique begging campaign, if the government fails to resolve the long-pending pension issues of retired primary teachers and employees. The decision was taken at an important executive committee meeting of the association held on Monday at Bathoupuri Boro Medium High School in Guwahati. The meeting was chaired by association President Dharanidhar Tamuli, while General Secretary Kandarpaeswar Sharma conducted the proceedings.

During the meeting, members expressed serious concern over the alleged failure of the government to address their grievances despite repeated appeals. The association pointed out that it had submitted representations to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma six to seven times but had not been granted an appointment to discuss the issue.

According to the association, more than 50 per cent of the teachers and employees whose services were provincialised in 2013 have already retired, but many of them are yet to receive pension benefits.

The members alleged that the absence of regular pension payments has pushed several retired teachers into severe financial hardship, making it increasingly difficult for them to meet their basic living expenses.

The association warned that if their demands are not fulfilled, it will launch a district-wide begging campaign after December 15.

As part of the protest, retired teachers will carry begging bowls and plates to shops, offices, and other establishments across different districts to draw public attention to their plight.