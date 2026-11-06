Teachers Intensify Protests, Plan Statewide Gherao of SSA Office on November 16

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asom Prathamik TET Uttirno Sikshak Samaj has launched an indefinite series of democratic protests across the state, demanding the resolution of long-pending grievances of serving and retired teachers under Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA).

As part of the protest programme, teachers staged a two-hour sit-in demonstration from 12 noon to 2 pm on Thursday in front of the office of the District Mission Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha, Kamrup Metropolitan, under the initiative of the Nalbari district committee of the association. Similar demonstrations were held in front of the offices of District Primary Education Officers and District Mission Coordinators across Assam.

As part of the next phase of the movement, the association has announced a state-level gherao programme at the SSA headquarters in Kahilipara, Guwahati, on November 16, 2026. The organisation is also expected to announce its subsequent course of action on the same day.

The association has raised a series of demands, including rectification of anomalies in the salary structure, grant of time scale benefits under MACPS, gratuity and earned leave encashment for retired teachers, recognition of seniority in headmaster promotions, simplification of long-leave approval procedures, resolution of transfer-related issues, a minimum financial assistance of Rs 30 lakh to families of teachers who die in service, terminal benefits for retired teachers, provision of Group Insurance Scheme (GIS) benefits and updating of service books.

According to the association, it has repeatedly submitted representations to the department and held several rounds of discussions with the authorities, including the Mission Director of SSA, seeking resolution of the issues.

The association stated that a cordial meeting was held on November 12, 2025, between a 30-member delegation led by the organisation and Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, in the presence of senior officials of the Education Department. During the meeting, the minister reportedly assured the delegation that steps would be taken to address the demands. The association also claimed to have met the minister several times subsequently on an informal basis.

However, the teachers alleged that despite the lapse of more than 11 months, no substantial progress had been made in resolving their grievances. They termed the continued inaction of the Education Department as unjust, irresponsible and disrespectful towards the teaching community.

The association further stated that, following a decision taken at its Central Executive Committee meeting on September 20, a letter was sent to the Mission Director of SSA, seeking clarification on the department's position by October 15. However, the department allegedly failed to respond adequately.

In view of what it described as the extreme indifference of the authorities, the association has decided to continue its democratic agitation indefinitely until all the demands are addressed.

The association alleged that the government and the Education Department have remained indifferent to the concerns of teachers for nearly 14 years. It asserted that teachers had been compelled to take to the streets and held the department responsible for any academic disruption arising from the ongoing agitation.

The association reiterated its commitment to continuing the protest until the long-standing demands of serving and retired teachers are fulfilled.

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