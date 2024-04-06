Assam: Review meet held in Sonitpur district

Tezpur: General Observer M R Ravi Kumar, chaired a review meeting at the conference hall of the DC’s office. Accompanied by the District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Sonitpur & RO of 11-Sonitpur HPC, Deba Kumar Mishra, and attended by all Cell in-charges and relevant officials, the meeting aimed to assess the current status of various cells for the upcoming General Election to Lok Sabha 2024 for 11-Sonitpur HPC.

Also Read: Guwahati-bound night super bus from Silchar overturns in Jowai Badarpur NH

Also Watch: