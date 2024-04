Silchar: A Guwahati-bound night super bus from Silchar veered off the road and overturned on Thursday late night. The mishap occurred near Brishyrnot in Lumshnong in Jowai Badarpur NH. East Jaintia Hills administration informed that there was no report of casualty, though a few passengers sustained minor injuries. The bus carrying nearly 20 passengers met with the accident at around 11.15 pm on Thursday, the source informed.

