Assam: Review meeting on HSLC exam results held in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A review meeting on the results of the HSLC examination, 2026, was held on Friday at the conference hall of the office of the District Commissioner, Biswanath, among the school heads of all the 47 high schools of the district, which had shown less than sixty percent results in the examination. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the District Commissioner, Lakhinandan Saharia. In the meeting, the DC reviewed the results of the high schools thoroughly and offered various suggestions to improve the quality of education in those schools. He also said that stringent actions would be taken if anomalies came to the notice of the administration.

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