Government schools in Nazira achieve satisfactory HSLC examination results

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The results of the High School Leaving Examination (HSLC), announced on Friday, have brought encouraging news for government educational institutions in the Nazira subdivision, as they recorded overall satisfactory performances.

According to available data, Nazira Bartala Higher Secondary School maintained its reputation with an impressive pass percentage of 95.74%. Out of 47 candidates who appeared for the examination, 24 secured first division while 21 obtained second division. A total of 14 students also earned letter marks in various subjects.

Similarly, Nazira Higher Secondary Multipurpose School saw 38 students appear for the exam, with 9 securing first division, 21 second division, and 1 third division. The school recorded a pass percentage of 81%, with 8 students achieving letter marks in different subjects.

From the tea garden region, Ligiripukhuri Higher Secondary School reported a strong performance, with 43 candidates appearing. Among them, 9 secured first division, 30 second division, and 1 third division, achieving an overall pass rate of 93%. Notably, 10 students earned letter marks in Assamese and 2 in English.

Hatipoti Higher Secondary School achieved a 90% pass rate, with 4 students in first division, 17 in second, and 7 in third division. Meanwhile, Chakimukh Higher Secondary School recorded an 85.45% pass percentage, where out of 55 candidates, 8 secured first division, 38 second division, and 1 third division.

Nazira Girls' Higher Secondary School reported a pass percentage of 78.9%, with 3 students securing star marks, 12 first division, 31 second division, and 2 third division. A standout achievement came from student Barsha Banya Das, who scored a state-high 100 marks in the Retail subject. Additionally, 22 students earned letter marks in Information Technology, 9 in Retail, 5 in English, and others in Assamese, Hindi, Science, and Mathematics.

Nazira No-Mati Higher Secondary School achieved a 100% pass rate, with 8 students in the second division and 1 in the third division among the 9 candidates.

Mezenga Higher Secondary School had 81 candidates appear, of whom 67 passed, achieving a pass percentage of 82%. Among them, 13 secured first division, 53 second division, and 1 third division. Three students obtained star marks, while 42 earned letter marks in various subjects.

Nazira Sankardev Shishu Niketan continued its consistent performance with a 100% pass rate. Out of its candidates, 1 secured distinction, 14 achieved star marks, 21 obtained first division, and 3 obtained second division. A total of 57 students earned letter marks in different subjects.

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