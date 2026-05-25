Assam: Review meeting on illegal felling of trees in Behali reserved forest held in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Regarding the incident of miscreants illegally felling valuable trees in the Behali reserved forest under Biswanath district, a joint field inspection and a review meeting were conducted on May 23, by the officials from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Following the field visit, officials from both the states took serious note of the illegal deforestation carried out by miscreants and decided to take strict measures to prevent such activities.

The inspection and meeting were attended by officials from authorities from both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

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