Assam: Teacher's Illegal Tree-Felling at Kharupetia School Sparks Outrage

Tezpur: In the midst of the state’s tree planting initiatives, a teacher at Sailabala High School in Kharupetia, Darrang district, is under intense scrutiny. The teacher apparently gave an order to cut down a 40-year-old tree without obtaining any permission from the Forest Department.

The tree was said to be both valuable as well as ecologically significant, was reportedly chopped down when the school was closed. The locals condemned the action, calling it careless and illegal.

The teacher, when questioned, apparently defended the action, claiming that the tree removal was necessary for safety. Locals, however, assert that the tree was felled without the departmental approval or adherence to any formal protocols.

Officials from the Mangaldoi Forest Range Office arrived promptly at the scene, and they confiscated the felled timber, acting on a tip received from the locals. Locals claimed that the teacher may have sold the timbers illegally. Preliminary questioning is being conducted to verify the claim.

This act stirred a great deal of controversy and anger in the community. At a time when the state is encouraging massive tree plantations to combat deforestation and climate change, the incident is highly criticised. Demands are made that those who violate the forest restrictions and undermine conservation efforts face severe consequences.