Assam: Review Meeting on Maternal and Child Mortality Held in Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR: A review meeting focused on maternal and child mortality in the Khelua and Gelekey BPHCs was held at the conference hall of Karmashree Hiteshwar Saikia Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital (SDCH), Ligiripukhuri, Sivasagar. The meeting was chaired by Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav. The meeting commenced with a welcome address by Meenakshi Permey, Additional District Commissioner (Health).

Dr Kokil Gogoi, Deputy Superintendent of Karmashree Hiteshwar Saikia SDCH, Ligiripukhuri, elaborated on the key objectives of the meeting. During the discussions, Dr Makhan Ch Kalita, Joint Director of Health Services, voiced his concern over the alarming rise in child mortality rates in the district. In response, the District Commissioner made a strong appeal to ensure that no child deaths occur from the next month onwards.

The meeting featured an in-depth analysis of various aspects related to maternal and child mortality, resulting in the adoption of several critical decisions. The Commissioner reviewed the effectiveness of all maternal and child health-related schemes and key health indicators, expressing concern about their current performance and the need for improvement.

Emphasizing the importance of strategic interventions, the Commissioner called for focused efforts in health sectors to prevent maternal and child deaths and enhance the effectiveness of health indicators.

Among those present at the meeting were Assistant Commissioner and Branch Officer of the Family Planning Department Kankana Saikia, Sub-Divisional Health Officer, Nazira Dr Sadhan Bora, doctors, health officials.

Also Read: Forest Department Rescues Endangered Pangolin in Pancharatna; Cracks Down on Poachers in Goalpara

Also Watch: