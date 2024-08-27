Sivasagar District Pharmacists Association Demands Ban on Sale of Counterfeit Medicines Online

SIVASAGAR: The Sivasagar District Pharmacists Association has demanded an end to the sale of counterfeit medicines through online platforms. This call for action was made during their annual general meeting held in Sivasagar on Monday.

The association voiced grave concerns over private online companies distributing counterfeit medicines at significantly low prices, which they alleged poses a severe threat to public health. They have urged the government to initiate an immediate investigation into these companies and implement stringent measures against them. Members of the association alleged that over five crores counterfeit medicines have been detected daily in places such as Assam, Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida.

The association warned that if the government does not take strict measures against those selling counterfeit medicines, it would lead to a public movement against the ongoing threat to human lives. They also urged the public to exercise caution when purchasing medicines online.

During the meeting, the president of the Sivasagar District Pharmacists Association, Chandrasekhar Sharma, and Sanjib Borpujari explained the association’s objectives. Sanjib Kumar Bora, an executive member of the All India Druggists and Chemists Association, discussed various issues faced by the pharmacists’ association and proposed strategies to combat the issue of online counterfeit medicine sales.

The meeting concluded with the formation of a new, fully functional Sivasagar District Pharmacists Association with Chandrasekhar Sharma as president, Samir Deora (Bobby) as working president, Prasanna Borthakur (Raja) as general secretary, Basanta Saikia and Anjali Malpani as treasurers, Mukul Gogoi, Prabal Sharma, Anup Agarwala, and Ashok Gattani as joint secretaries, Sanjoy Agarwalla as organizational secretary, and Vishal Damani as publicity head.

Nearly 150 members of the association attended the annual general meeting. The newly-elected leaders, Chandrasekhar Sharma and Prasanna Borthakur, announced plans to initiate awareness programmes to inform the public about the dangers of counterfeit medicines in online commerce.

