Assam: Rhino Attacks Forest Guard in Kaziranga National Park, Injured

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a forest guard has been severely injured after he was allegedly attacked by a one-horned rhino in Kaziranga National Park on Tuesday.
The incident occurred near Ikorani Beel of Bokpara forest camp under the Kohora range in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.
The victim has been identified as Pinku Chandra Nath, a forest official, who was on patrolling duty.
Following the incident, Nath was rushed to Kohora Model Hospital for medical assistance but was referred to Apollo Hospital in Guwahati due to his severe injuries.
According to reports, an adult female rhino attacked and chased an elephant that was being used for patrol which led to the forest guard Pinku and an ‘elephant keeper’ falling off the elephant’s back.
The elephant reportedly fled the scene out of fear.
A forest official stated that Nath was attacked due to his proximity to the rhino, while the ‘Mahout’ managed to escape the attack unharmed.
A similar incident occurred earlier this month on February 5 where a forest guard and a home guard were attacked by a one-horned rhino at the KNP.
The incident took place in the Ververi area when both the victims were patrolling. The victims were identified as Tonuj Bora and Jayanta Hazarika.
Reportedly, the duo was returning to their camps after picking up their daily rations when the attack took place. They also opened fire for their safety.
Kaziranga National Park is renowned for being the home to the largest population of the endangered species – The Great Indian One Horned Rhinoceros. The park is situated on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River covering an area of 430 sq km in the districts of Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Nagaon.
The national park hosts two-thirds of the world’s population of the one-horned rhinos and is applauded as the most popular UNESCO World Heritage Site in Assam.
ALSO WATCH: