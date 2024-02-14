Assam: Rhino Attacks Forest Guard in Kaziranga National Park, Injured

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a forest guard has been severely injured after he was allegedly attacked by a one-horned rhino in Kaziranga National Park on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Ikorani Beel of Bokpara forest camp under the Kohora range in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

The victim has been identified as Pinku Chandra Nath, a forest official, who was on patrolling duty.