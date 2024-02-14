GUWAHATI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hailed the significant changes seen in the Padma awards in Guwahati recently. Drawing attention to the departure from curatorial selection processes and event planning, Dhankhar praised the authenticity and inclusiveness of the revised awards. The event witnessed the felicitation of the recipients of Assam Baibhav, Assam Sourav and Assam Gaurav awards. VP Dhankhar expressed his delight over the recipients of multiple awards, for outstanding contributions in various fields sign.

Former Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi was conferred with the prestigious Assam Baibhav Award, the highest civilian honor in the country. It marked the historic milestone of being the first person from the North East to win it. Vice President cited India’s recent hosting of important international summits during the G20 Presidency as proof of the growing popularity of the North East, and highlighted the positive impact of the Law East initiative on the region. He also expressed positive response about the trajectory of India’s growing economy, predicting its rise to the top 3 economies in the world for the upcoming years.

He also draw his opinion that s India’s ancient culture and spirit of stability credited with guiding the nation through times of change are emerging. While Vice President Dhankhar acknowledged that the prestigious award conferred by the state government is the recognition of individual achievement. It the event he also mentioned and praised it as a tribute to the cultural mosaic of Assam that enriches with the valuable contribution of its people to the development of the state of Assam.

The event was also graced and successfully attended by eminent dignitaries that includes Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, state ministers, Members of Parliament, and other Members of Legislative Assembly. The event also served as a platform to honour the exceptional achievements and celebrate Assam's vibrant cultural heritage.

