Assam: Rhino Charges Safari Vehicle at Manas National Park

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: A tense situation unfolded inside the Manas National Park after a rhino aggressively charged at a safari vehicle in the Bansbari forest range, triggering panic among tourists and forest staff onboard.

According to sources, the massive animal suddenly approached the vehicle during a safari round and began repeatedly attacking it with force.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported in the incident. The safari team reportedly managed to move the vehicle away from the spot after a tense few moments.

Meanwhile, the Manas National Park will be closed to tourists from June 25 until further notice, suspending all ecotourism activities, including jeep safaris, elephant safaris, and watercraft activities. This annual closure aims to minimize wildlife disturbance ahead of the monsoon season.

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