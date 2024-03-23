Assam: Rhino Corpse With Horn Removed Recovered At Kaziranga National Park

KAZIRANGA: In a tragic incident, a lifeless body of a one-horned rhino was found with its horn removed at Assam's Kaziranga National Park on Saturday morning, raising speculations of poaching in the vicinity.

According to reports, the carcass of the rhino was found in the Burapahar range within the national park. The horn was missing from the carcass, indicating that the rhino had fallen prey to poaching.

The forest officials were immediately informed after this tragic discovery came to the fore, after which, they rushed to the scene to recover the carcass for post-mortem.

The exact reason behind the rhino's death has not been ascertained till now. But, it has been suspected that poachers killed the rhino as the horn was removed from the body.