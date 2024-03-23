Assam: Rhino Corpse With Horn Removed Recovered At Kaziranga National Park

KAZIRANGA: In a tragic incident, a lifeless body of a one-horned rhino was found with its horn removed at Assam's Kaziranga National Park on Saturday morning, raising speculations of poaching in the vicinity.
According to reports, the carcass of the rhino was found in the Burapahar range within the national park. The horn was missing from the carcass, indicating that the rhino had fallen prey to poaching.
The forest officials were immediately informed after this tragic discovery came to the fore, after which, they rushed to the scene to recover the carcass for post-mortem.
The exact reason behind the rhino's death has not been ascertained till now. But, it has been suspected that poachers killed the rhino as the horn was removed from the body.
Earlier this month, a rhino corpse was recovered at Gai Tapu Chapori under the Eastern Range of the Biswanath Wildlife Division of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.
The male adult rhino met its natural death somewhere in the park, as suspected by the forest department.
The corpse was washed away by the water of the Brahmaputra to the area where it was recovered.
However, the horn and nails of the dead rhino were collected intact by the forest personnel of the Biswanath Wildlife Division. The post-mortem was also successfully carried out, the divisional forest officer said.
Meanwhile, in another similar incident that took place earlier this month, the Special Task Force (STF) in Assam scored a big win by finding a suspected rhino horn.
Inspector Kapil Pathak led the task force that carried out the raid at a lodge located in Sonapur's Jogdol area.
The operation concluded with the STF recovering a 714.5 grams rhino horn. Afterward, three individuals were apprehended in connection with this case.
Th trio had been identified as Md Ikram Hussain, aged 36, Md Rajab Ali, aged 62, and 40-year-old Md Amirul Islam.