Assam: Rhino horn smuggler held in Behali with contraband after police tip-off

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Acting on a tip-off, Behali police conducted an operation on Sunday evening and arrested a smuggler along with a rhino horn. According to information, Behali police received information that a rhino horn was being brought to the Behali Mikir Gaon area. Immediately, a police team set up a naka checking point on the PWD road at Mikir Gaon village. Then, police spotted two individuals approaching from the direction of Serelia Bongali Gaon carrying a plastic bag. When ordered to stop, one of them took advantage of a nearby paddy field and fled, while the police managed to detain the other. Upon searching the bag in his possession, a rhino horn was recovered. The arrested smuggler has been identified as Puniram Baguar (42 years), a resident of Behali.

During interrogation, Puniram revealed that the horn was given to him by a person named Mira Urang alias Mainul Ali, and that he had brought it there for the purpose of selling.

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