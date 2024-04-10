Assam: Rhino Roaming Freely Sparks Concern In Kaliabor Tea Estate

KAZIRANGA: A rhino went astray from the Kaziranga National Park and has been roaming freely in the area surrounding the Kaliabor Tea Estate and this has sparked serious concerns among garden workers and locals.
The rhino has been venturing out of the park in search of food during the day and has been occasionally sighted within the periphery of the tea estate.
The news of the rhino's unexpected presence has created a sense of panic and fear among the workers of the garden, who are really worried about their safety and well-being as they find themselves in close proximity to the roaming rhino.
As per reports, the rhino's unwanted presence have caused anxiety among the locals who have exuded vulnerability for their lives and they have had to chase away the rhino so as to ensure their safety.
This worrisome incident has prompted the forest department to be on high alert in the area in order to keep the situation under control and prevent any untoward incidents.
Injury marks have been spotted on the rhinoceros leading locals to speculate that it may have been involved in a confrontation with another rhino.
Meanwhile, in a heart-stopping moment that occurred at Assam's Manas National Park earlier last month, a rhinoceros charged at a tourist vehicle in the Banhbari range.
The incident, captured on video, shows the massive animal thundering towards the vehicle, causing panic among the occupants.
The driver's quick reflexes, however, ensured the safety of the tourists as he swiftly reversed the vehicle, narrowly avoiding a potentially dangerous situation.
The rhino, seemingly agitated, eventually turned away and disappeared into the wilderness, leaving the tourists shaken but unharmed.