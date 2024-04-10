Assam: Rhino Roaming Freely Sparks Concern In Kaliabor Tea Estate

KAZIRANGA: A rhino went astray from the Kaziranga National Park and has been roaming freely in the area surrounding the Kaliabor Tea Estate and this has sparked serious concerns among garden workers and locals.

The rhino has been venturing out of the park in search of food during the day and has been occasionally sighted within the periphery of the tea estate.

The news of the rhino's unexpected presence has created a sense of panic and fear among the workers of the garden, who are really worried about their safety and well-being as they find themselves in close proximity to the roaming rhino.