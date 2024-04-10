Assam: Fat Belly Honors Food Delivery Partners in Pre-Bihu Celebration

ASSAM: In an ambitious preparation for the upcoming Bohag Bihu, Fat Belly, a restaurant chain based in Guwahati, Assam, took the opportunity to showcase over 100 food delivery partners who have made a significant contribution to the city’s food and beverage market a under the crowded.



At a special event held at their Commerce College outlet, Fat Belly welcomed these unsung heroes to a lavish dinner. The restaurant chain highlighted the important role of distribution partners, especially in the quick service restaurant (QSR) segment, to ensure that all residents in the city have access to a variety of convenient foods.



Launched to coincide with the Assamese New Year festival Bohag Bihu, the festival was a collaborative effort between Fat Belly and Nanihal, known for its North Indian cuisine, exemplifying a heartfelt appreciation for the commitment of such delivered by these delivery professionals, who reach customers immediately, hassle-free and tirelessly navigate the cityscape to ensure delivery



For the past five years, Fat Belly has made it a tradition to celebrate Bihu with a special day dedicated to these partners. Meanwhile, the restaurant opened its doors and heart, offering free food as a token of appreciation for the distributors’ tireless efforts, rain or shine.



Established in 2017 by a team of visionary entrepreneurs with roots in the Assam College of Engineering (AEC), Fat Belly has emerged as a beacon of quality food in the region, with ten outlets gaining strategically located developments across Guwahati, Jorhat and Tinsukia.

Serving more than 100 varieties of delicious momos and various other snacks, Fat Belly captivated the taste buds of its patrons right from the start Parixit Bhattacharjee, Dhiraj Kumar Deka, Aditya Bhattacharjee, Palash Deka, Ankur Ch. Boro and Navonil Goswami have infused the brand with a unique blend of passion and expertise.



The splendid display of appreciation is an example that acknowledges the hard work of the delivery personnel but also highlights the community and festive spirit that defines the festive season in Assam. Through such initiatives, Fat Belly is strengthening the relationship between the club and culinary enthusiasts.