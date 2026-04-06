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Assam Rifles Celebrates Easter With Local Community at Lokra

Assam Rifles marked Easter Sunday with community gatherings and festive activities at Lokra near Jamugurihat, reinforcing bonds with the local population.
Easter Sunday
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Assam Rifles joined the local community at Lokra near Jamugurihat to celebrate Easter Sunday, marking the occasion with a spirit of unity and goodwill.

The event brought together personnel and local residents for community interactions and festive gatherings organised to commemorate the occasion.

The celebration reflects Assam Rifles' ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with the communities in areas where it operates, using occasions of cultural and religious significance to foster goodwill and mutual understanding.

Also Read: Assam: Good Friday and Easter Sunday Celebrated in Kokrajhar

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