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Assam Rifles Distributes Artificial Limbs to Specially-Abled Beneficiaries in Tirap and Longding Under Op Sadbhavana

The Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles organized a humanitarian outreach programme for distribution of artificial limbs under Operation Sadbhavana on Sunday at Khonsa for beneficiaries of Tirap and Longding districts, Arunachal Pradesh.
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The Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles organised a humanitarian outreach programme for the distribution of artificial limbs at Khonsa on Sunday, under Operation Sadbhavana, benefiting specially-abled individuals from Tirap and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative was undertaken to assist persons with physical disabilities in improving their mobility and overall quality of life, in line with the Operation Sadbhavana mandate of promoting goodwill and welfare in remote and border areas of the Northeast.

Also Read: Assam Governor attends artificial limb distribution programme at Cotton University

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