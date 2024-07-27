Assam Rifles Hosts Lecture on Kargil Vijay Diwas to Honor Soldiers' Sacrifice

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles conducted an enlightening lecture on Kargil Vijay Diwas at Charduar Hall, Lokra on Friday, commemorating the valour and sacrifice of Indian soldiers during the Kargil War. The event saw a robust turnout, with a total of 111 students and four teachers in attendance, including members of the armed forces, students, and local citizens. The programme delved into the strategic intricacies of the Kargil conflict, highlighting the challenges faced by the soldiers and the tactical manoeuvres that led to India’s victory. Personal anecdotes and stories of extraordinary bravery were shared, providing a poignant and immersive experience for the audience.

The event began with a moment of silence, followed by a cultural programme and a screening of a patriotic movie. The programme concluded with a group photograph and refreshments, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose among the attendees.

Attendees were deeply moved by the accounts of heroism and resilience, which fostered a profound sense of patriotism and respect for the armed forces. The programme served as both an educational and inspirational platform, ensuring that the legacy of the Kargil heroes continues to resonate and inspire future generations. Through this lecture, Assam Rifles reinforced the importance of remembering and honouring the sacrifices made by the soldiers, strengthening the collective national pride and unity.

