Darrang District Launches Boat Clinic Service to Enhance Healthcare in Brahmaputra Riverine Areas

MANGALDAI: Bringing a new dimension in the health sector particularly in the riverine areas of river Brahmaputra, Darrang district administration in association with the Center for North East Studies and Policy Research (C-NES) and Glenmark Foundation has inaugurated the boat clinic service on Friday.

In a well attended function at Ga-dhowa Ghat, former chief secretary TY Das, former additional chief secretary and trustee of C-NES Himangsu Shekhar Das, dedicated the unique health service in presence of Mangaldai legislator Basanta Das, District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey, Additional District Commissioner (Health) Gouri Priya Deuri, joint director of Health Services Dr Ramesh Chandra Bhattacharyya and other officials of district administration and Health department.

Addressing the function, legislator Basanta Das offered hearty thanks to the initiative of district administration, C-NES and Glenmark for introducing the Boat Clinic for the people living in the remote areas of the district.

District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey appreciating the initiative of C-NES and Glenmark said that this boat clinic would play a vital role in providing vaccination and other health services to the people which will also help in reducing the rate of post natal mortality and maternal death.

