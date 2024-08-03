Assam Rifles Hosts Lecture on Rainwater Harvesting, Promoting Environmental Sustainability

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles conducted a comprehensive lecture on rainwater harvesting at the Battalion Headquarters in Lokra on Friday. The session was attended by 21 civilian and 11 Assam Rifles personnel, underscoring the organization’s dedication to environmental sustainability and effective water resource management. The lecture provides in-depth knowledge on various aspects of rainwater harvesting, highlighting its critical role in addressing water scarcity and promoting sustainable practices. Attendees gain practical insights into the techniques, benefits, and implementation of rainwater harvesting systems, which are essential for both operational efficiency and community welfare. This initiative by the Assam Rifles reflects its ongoing commitment to fostering environmental awareness and encouraging proactive measures in water conservation.

Also Read: Swahid Piolee Phukan College Hosts First International Seminar in Bangkok, Featuring Global Experts

Also watch: