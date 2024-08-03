Swahid Piolee Phukan College Hosts First International Seminar in Bangkok, Featuring Global Experts

GAURISAGAR: For the first time Swahid Piolee Phukan (SPP) College, Namti in Sivasagar district organized an international seminar in Bangkok ,Thailand from July 23 to July 25 in association with International Institute for Peace and Development Studies (IIPDS) in Bangkok, Thailand. SPP college has been accredited A grade by NAAC and has been conducting educational programmes at national and international levels aimed at improving the quality of teachers and students along with regular studies. A good number of professors and researchers from different parts of the world took part in the three-day international seminar.

The inaugural function began with interfaith prayers. The welcome address was delivered by Professor Kamaruz Zaman, Head of Asian Research Foundation, IIPDS’ parent body and Universitas Islam Negeri, Indonesia. The inaugural speech was delivered by MA Sabur, Head, IIPDS.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Myint Thein, a prominent writer and professor at Al-Azha University in Myanmar. Professor Aniuz Zaman, Vice-Chancellor, Global University, Bangladesh was the chief guest. The special lecture was given by Professor Kryengsak Shareonwonsak of Harvard University.

The seminar was anchored by Dr. Shahiuz Zaman Ahmed, Coordinator of the Seminar and Professor of History Department, SPP College. The seminar sessions started at 10.00 am and about 100 papers were read in 9 seminar sessions by professors and researchers hailing from different parts of the world.

