Assam Rifles Inspires Students on National Education Day with Awareness Programme

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Commemorating National Education Day, Assam Rifles organised an awareness and motivational programme at a Government School in Lokra on Wednesday with the aim of highlighting the importance of education and inspiring young students to become responsible and productive citizens of the nation.

During the programme, personnel of Assam Rifles delivered motivational lectures, sensitising students about the importance of education in shaping their future and contributing towards nation-building.