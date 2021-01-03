Assam Rifles lends helping hand to Srimanta Shankar Mission Blind School

 Top
In continuation with its initiatives to ameliorate the hardships of locals and to look after the deprived sections of society, Lokra battalion of 22 sect under the aegis of HQ IGAR (East) rendered assistance to the Srimanta Shankar Mission Blind School in Nagaon district on Saturday.

  3 Jan 2021

The school has 26 blind students, 19 teachers and 20 hostel staff. Commandant, 17 Assam Rifles, visited the school and interacted with the students and school staff. The Commandant congratulated the children for their efforts and dedication and material assistance was rendered to the school. Besides, tea and snacks were distributed amongst the children.

