Assam Rifles: Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera Assumes Leadership

GUWAHATI: Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, who has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Sena Medal (SM), officially took over as the Director General of Assam Rifles on Thursday.
General Vikas Lakhera was commissioned into the 4th Sikh Light Infantry on June 9, 1990, after graduating from the Indian Military Academy. He has had a distinguished career, including commanding his regiment in Lower Assam under the Red Horn Division.
Throughout his service, General Lakhera has held many important positions. He has served as a Divisional Officer and a TAC Officer at the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla, a Military Assistant to the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief at HQ Eastern Command, and a Deputy Military Assistant to the Chief of Army Staff.
He has also worked as Director of Military Operations and Deputy Commander of the 93rd Infantry Brigade.
General Vikas Lakhera previously led the 15 Infantry Brigade in Sriganganagar and later served at HQ 4 Corps as the Brigade (Q). From January 2022 to March 2024, he was the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North). Before his current role, he held several senior positions, including Additional Director General of Military Operations (ADG MO) (IW) and Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army).
General Lakhera has a strong academic background, holding an MSc from Madras University, an MA from King's College, London, and a Master in Management Studies from Osmania University.
He is also a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington and has completed both the Higher Defence Management Course and the prestigious National Defence College (NDC) Course at The Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS) in London.
General Vikas Lakhera has a wealth of operational experience in various terrains and conflict zones, including counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Nagaland.
He has received several prestigious awards for his service, including the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, the Sena Medal, the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card, and two GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.
General Lakhera is from Tehri district in Uttarakhand and graduated from DAV PG College in Dehradun before joining the Indian Military Academy. His wife, Vibha Lakhera, is a freelance educator and active in social work.
