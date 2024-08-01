Assam Rifles: Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera Assumes Leadership

GUWAHATI: Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, who has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Sena Medal (SM), officially took over as the Director General of Assam Rifles on Thursday.

General Vikas Lakhera was commissioned into the 4th Sikh Light Infantry on June 9, 1990, after graduating from the Indian Military Academy. He has had a distinguished career, including commanding his regiment in Lower Assam under the Red Horn Division.

Throughout his service, General Lakhera has held many important positions. He has served as a Divisional Officer and a TAC Officer at the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla, a Military Assistant to the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief at HQ Eastern Command, and a Deputy Military Assistant to the Chief of Army Staff.

He has also worked as Director of Military Operations and Deputy Commander of the 93rd Infantry Brigade.