Assam Rifles, NIEDO sign MoU for value-based education programme in Sonitpur

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO), has signed a one-year Value-Based Education Learning Programme for students from Lokra and adjoining areas of Sonitpur district.

Dr Vikas Kumar, Executive Director, NIEDO, and Brigadier Nishant Chandel of the Assam Rifles signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the programme.

The 12-month programme will provide academic coaching, career guidance, competitive examination preparation, life-skills training, communication skills, personality development and leadership mentoring to participating students.

A dedicated NIEDO Centre at Lokra has also been proposed, with classrooms, computer facilities and residential support for students and faculty members, creating a structured and conducive environment for learning.

Through sustained educational support and mentorship, the Assam Rifles and NIEDO reaffirmed their commitment to empowering the youth of the Northeast and contributing to inclusive nation-building through education.

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