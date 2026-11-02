Assam Rifles Seize Narcotics Worth ₹46.25 Crore In Major Northeast Crackdown

Cachar: In one of the most devastating blows dealt to organized synthetic drug networks in the Northeast, the Assam Rifles have seized narcotics worth ₹46.25 crore and apprehended five smugglers across southern Assam and Mizoram.

The dual intelligence-led operations successfully intercepted a massive haul of highly addictive synthetic stimulants, including crystal methamphetamine and Yaba tablets, originally trafficked from Myanmar.

The flagship operation unfolded at Dholai Bazar in Assam’s Cachar district. Acting on technical surveillance, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a transit vehicle to recover 20 kg of pure crystal methamphetamine, valued at ₹40 crore. Officials confirmed this represents the region’s largest-ever haul of the high-purity stimulant.

"This operation has completely disrupted a major multi-state supply chain utilizing Silchar as a transit hub for mainland India," a senior defense spokesperson stated. Three operatives, along with two getaway vehicles and encrypted mobile devices, were secured at the scene.

Simultaneously, a sister-agency ambush in Ramthar North, Aizawl, led to the recovery of 7.813 kg of Yaba tablets worth ₹6.25 crore, resulting in two additional arrests under the NDPS Act.

Popularly dubbed the "crazy drug," these caffeine-methamphetamine blends are aggressively pushed into the region from the infamous Golden Triangle.

Security experts warn that the 910-km porous border shared by Mizoram and Manipur with Myanmar remains a hyper-vulnerable corridor.

Following the operations, the Assam Rifles reiterated their "unwavering commitment to choking cross-border drug pipelines and safeguarding the youth of the frontier states." All five suspects remain in federal custody as investigations widen to expose the mainland syndicates financing the operations.