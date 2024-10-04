Assam Rifles Successfully Conducts 'Swachhata Pakhwada' Cleanliness Drive in Lokra

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: As part of ongoing cleanliness drive across the nation, Assam Rifles conducted a successful “Swachhata Pakhwada” at the Lokra, Assam. The event spanned across two days witnessed huge participation from locals as well as personnel of Assam Rifles. The cleanliness drive focused on generating awareness about hygiene and cleanliness among the local community. A total of 279 people enthusiastically participated in the event.

The drive highlighted Assam Rifles’ commitment towards fostering a clean environment, in line with the government’s “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan”. The collective effort helped in raising awareness about the importance of sanitation and imbibing habits for encouraging sustainable environments through cleanliness and conscious community participation.

