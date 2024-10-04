Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav Flags Off Rally for International Girl Child Day Celebrations

SILCHAR : In a remarkable show of support for gender equality, Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav flagged off a rally to mark the beginning of the week-long celebration of International Girl Child Day on Thursday. Organized under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, this rally was aimed at empowering young women and elevating their voices for sustainable development.

The event was organized by Sankalp: Hub for Empowerment of Women, Cachar, in collaboration with the District Administration and the National Cadet Corps (NCC) 62nd Girls Battalion. Over 100 participants, including 77 girls from 11 colleges across Cachar district, took part in the rally, underscoring the district’s dedication to building an inclusive society where women and girls contribute significantly to development.

International Day of the Girl Child, observed globally, was declared by the United Nations and was first celebrated on October 11, 2012. The day advocates for increased opportunities for girls and raises awareness of the gender inequalities they face across the world.

District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, alongside Assistant Commissioner Anjali Kumari, who also serves as the In-Charge of the District Social Welfare Office, and officials from the defence and NCC, inaugurated the rally. Speaking at the event, DC Yadav stressed the vital role of empowering girls in shaping the future.

“Today, we are not just celebrating the girl child; we are celebrating future leaders, innovators, and changemakers. Initiatives like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao are crucial for promoting gender equality and ensuring girls have the opportunity to drive societal development,” said Yadav.

Starting from the District Commissioner’s office and ending at Silchar Circuit House, the rally carried the theme “Elevating Girls’ Voices for Sustainable Development.” This theme aligns with global efforts to ensure girls lead the way in progress and innovation, stated a press release.

Also Read: Mizo Cyclist Vanlallawmzuala Varte Tours India to Promote 'Cycling for Clean Air' Initiative, Arrives in Kokrajhar

Also Watch: