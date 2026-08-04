Assam: Rising cattle and goat thefts spark concern in Nalbari villages

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A series of cattle and goat thefts reported from several villages in Assam's Nalbari district over the past few months has left farmers and livestock owners worried, with many demanding a more intensive police investigation into what they believe could be an organised theft network.

Nalbari, a predominantly agrarian district, has a large number of families who depend on farming and livestock rearing for their livelihood. For many rural households, cattle and goats are valuable assets and an important source of income. The repeated thefts have therefore caused significant financial losses and heightened insecurity among villagers.

According to locals, several incidents have occurred during the night, with cattle and goats allegedly stolen directly from cowsheds. In a number of cases, villagers managed to apprehend suspected thieves and handed them over to the police. FIRs have also been lodged at different police stations. However, residents claim that despite these arrests, the incidents of theft have continued.

Also Read: Basistha police bust goat theft ring; three held, nine goats recovered