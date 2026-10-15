Assam: Rising cost of fuel hits farmers hard in Nalbari district

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The rising cost of fuel has begun to take a toll on the agricultural sector, adding to the financial burden on farmers in Assam’s Nalbari district. With higher fuel prices increasing the operating costs of tractors, farmers are now facing an additional expense for ploughing their agricultural land.

According to information available, following discussions between farmers and tractor drivers and owners in various parts of Nalbari district, tractor ploughing charges are set to increase by Rs 50 per bigha. The proposed hike comes amid growing concerns over the rising cost of diesel and other operational expenses associated with agricultural machinery.

Also Read: BTC Agriculture Department Reviews Farmers' Registration Issues and Scheme Progress in Udalguri