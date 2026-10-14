BTC Agriculture Department Reviews Farmers' Registration Issues and Scheme Progress in Udalguri

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ORANG: Difficulties faced by farmers during registration and the progress of ongoing agricultural schemes were discussed at a departmental review meeting organised by the BTC Agriculture Department at the Auditorium Hall, Adams, here on Tuesday.

BTC Deputy Chief Executive Member and Executive Member for Agriculture Rihan Daimary attended as the chief guest. He urged officials to ensure effective implementation of schemes, maintain close contact with farmers and assured support from the BTC government.

Kulendra Deka, holding charge as District Agriculture Officer, presented the progress of ongoing schemes, while KVK Udalguri Head and Senior Scientist Dr Diganta Sharma spoke on bamboo cultivation prospects and production techniques.

Officials, representatives of farmer producer organisations and progressive farmers discussed implementation challenges and solutions to registration problems. The meeting stressed stronger coordination to improve access to scheme benefits and promote sustainable agriculture.

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