Assam: Rising Deroi River Floods Home, Claims Life of Sleeping Child in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A tragic incident took place in Bokota Phekelani Gaon near Demow in the wee hours of Tuesday, where a girl child drowned after falling into floodwater inside her house.

According to reports, the child was sleeping on a bed at her home when she accidentally fell into the water during the night and died. The earthen floor of the house was submerged due to the rising water level of the Deroi River.

The incident came to light when the child’s parents woke up and found that she was missing from the bed. Sources said the child’s family had been staying at Sengelibari Gandhiya Gaon for farming purposes.

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