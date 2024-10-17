Assam: Rising Prices Impact Lakshmi Puja Celebrations in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: People thronged to market on Wednesday for Lakshmi puja celebrations in Dibrugarh. From morning hours, people were seen purchasing flowers, fruits and idol of Goddess Lakshmi. In Dibrugarh, most of the people observed Lakshmi Puja on Wednesday and some people will also observe the puja on Thursday. “Due to skyrocketing prices of vegetables and other essential commodities, we are facing problem. We are observing Lakshmi Puja this time in a small budget,” said a Ranjan Paul, a resident of Dibrugarh. He said, “Previous years, the prices were less but this time, everything has shot up. Before Durga puja the prices of vegetables and other essential commodities shot up.”

Also Read: Assam: Memorial Meeting Held to Honor Student Leader Inamul Haque in Dhubri

Also Watch: