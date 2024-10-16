Assam: Memorial Meeting Held to Honor Student Leader Inamul Haque in Dhubri

A Correspondent

Dhubri: A memorial meeting to offer tribute to student leader Inamul Haque was organized recently at the Dhubri Sahitya Sabha auditorium.

The programme was jointly organized by the Dhubri District Students’ Union, former students, and well-wishers. A huge number of well wishers offered floral tribute at Haque’s portrait including his wife, Mahila Khatun. In the memorial meeting speakers recalled Haque’s life, philosophy, and contributions.

Eminent personalities, including former president of the All Assam Students’ Union, Shankar Prasad Ray, and former president of Dhubri Sahitya Sabha Giyasuddin Ahmed spoke at a length on the life and activities of Haque.

A souvenir published in Haque’s memory, edited by Jakir Hussain, secretary of Dhubri Sahitya Sabha was also formally released on the occasion.

