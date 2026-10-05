Assam: Rising waters in Merbil claim three lives in early morning boat mishap

A CORRESPONDENT

DHAKUAKHANA: Three residents of Dewolia village, including an 11-year-old child, drowned after a small country boat capsized in Merbil near Dewolia village in the Ghilamara area early on Sunday morning. The deceased were identified as Padma Dutta, 45, Ajit Dutta, 22, and Mridusmin Dutta, 11.

According to reports, the three were crossing Merbil towards Gohai Bari to tend to their cattle as part of their daily routine. They were travelling in a traditional country boat when it reportedly lost balance and sank.

Locals said the water level in Merbil had risen significantly in recent days and suspected that the small boat may have become unstable while carrying the three passengers. As the incident occurred during the early morning hours, there were reportedly no people nearby to provide immediate assistance.

After being informed, Ghilamara police and rescue personnel reached the site and, with the help of local residents, recovered the bodies from the water. The bodies were sent to a hospital for post-mortem examinations. The deaths of the three residents have cast a pall of gloom over Dewolia village and the wider Ghilamara area.

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