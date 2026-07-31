Assam: Riverbank erosion along Brahmaputra keeps Barkhetri residents awake at night

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Fear and uncertainty have gripped residents of Doulashal in Assam's Barkhetri as the relentless erosion caused by the Brahmaputra river continues to inch dangerously close to the Water Resources Department's embankment near Roumari Pathar.

The severe erosion has been continuing for nearly a month in Roumari Pathar, which falls under the Chenga revenue circle of Barpeta district, posing a serious threat to nearby villages in Nalbari district. Every day, large portions of land are being washed away, creating panic among locals.

Villagers have alleged that despite the worsening situation, the concerned authorities have not taken effective measures to prevent the erosion. They fear that if the embankment is breached, floodwaters could inundate vast areas of Barkhetri at any moment.

Over the past month, the Brahmaputra has reportedly swallowed a major portion of Roumari Pathar village. Several public institutions, agricultural land, and the homesteads of hundreds of families have already been lost to the river.

The issue had earlier been brought to the attention of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 12 during his visit to the 14th Assam Police Battalion headquarters at Doulashal, where local youths appealed for urgent intervention.

On Thursday, Barkhetri MLA Narayan Deka visited the erosion-affected area along with departmental officials to assess the situation firsthand. Interacting with the affected residents, he assured that immediate steps would be taken to protect the embankment.

"The embankment must be safeguarded at any cost. The matter has already been brought to the notice of the chief minister, and the concerned department is fully aware of the situation. Since permanent erosion-control works are difficult during the monsoon and may not be effective, temporary protective measures will be undertaken immediately. A comprehensive and permanent solution will be implemented during the dry season," the MLA said.

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