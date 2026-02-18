Bokakhat: Severe Dhansiri riverbank erosion worsens in Kuruwabahi; residents await action

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Severe riverbank erosion has taken a serious turn along the embankment of the Dhansiri River near Rongagora village in Kuruwabahi under the Bokakhat Legislative Assembly constituency. Despite assurances given three months ago that permanent anti-erosion measures would be implemented, no work has yet commenced in the affected area. In October 2025, the Bokakhat Division of the Water Resources Department had promised a long-term solution to the erosion problem. Following strong demands from residents, Executive Engineer Rajesh Baruah visited the site along with the village headman, the president of Kuruwabahi Gaon Panchayat, and local residents. He assured them that anti-erosion measures using porcupine structures would be implemented at the earliest. The engineer had stated that porcupine installations would be arranged immediately on the affected embankment, with further steps planned for a permanent solution. However, even after three months, no anti-erosion work has begun in Kuruwabahi.

The issue had also received attention from Bokakhat MLA and Minister Atul Bora. Despite frequently highlighting the importance of rural development in the constituency, residents claim that the MLA has not taken visible action on the matter over the past three months. According to locals, repeated appeals have gone unheeded, and the MLA has not visited the erosion-affected site even once.

