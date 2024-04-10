Lok Sabha election: Congress assures ‘Guarantee Card’ if comes to power

KOKRAJHAR: The Kokrajhar District Congress Committee on Tuesday organized a press conference on “Guarantee Card” of the Congress for upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The Congress has promised Guarantee Cards to the voters of India, where they promised to fulfill the five guarantees mentioned in Congress “guarantee card” after the formation of Congress government in India.

The vice president of Kokrajhar district Congress Committee said the Congress will fulfill their promises to the people of the country as ensured in the Congress Guarantee Card which includes the guarantee of first employment to every educated youth with a salary of Rs. 1 lakh in the first year, implementation of recommendations of the Shaminathan Commission, census of every person, every ethnic group for social and economic equality, Rs. 1 lakh per annum for one woman from each poor family and Rs. 400 wage to workers including MGNREGA remuneration.

