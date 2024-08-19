Assam: Road blockade on flooding organized at Rongpur Panchayat in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a strong demonstration of community concern, Ahom Sena and the Joysagar Regional Committee of All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), with the support of local residents, organized a road blockade on Saturday. The protest took place in front of the Rongpur Panchayat, demanding immediate action to resolve the artificial flood problem plaguing the Joysagar area.

The Joysagar region has been facing severe water logging issues, exacerbated even by brief rainfall. The problem stems from individuals illegally filling traditional water drainage ditches, obstructing the natural flow of water. This has led to significant flooding in several areas under the Rongpur Panchayat, including Chipahi Gaon, Paharadar Ali, Joyanagar, Na-Ali, Rang Ghar Chariali, Pidin Nagar, Duworani Ali, and Amguri Gaon, the protestors alleged.

Representatives from both organizations, the secretary of the Ahom Sena, Sivasagar District Committee, Anjan Gogoi, and the secretary of ATASU, Sivasagar District Committee, Partha Pratim Gogoi, led the protest. They voiced strong demands for the eviction of those occupying the water drainage ditches illegally and called for the establishment of a proper water drainage system to prevent future flooding.

They also stated that immediate measures are necessary to address the ongoing flood situation, which has disrupted daily life and caused significant inconvenience to the residents of the greater Joysagar area.

