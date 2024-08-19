Guwahati City Grappling with Artificial Floods

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is facing severe artificial flooding, with several areas submerged in water, causing significant disruptions to daily life and transportation. The main road in Panjabari, particularly in front of Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia College, is fully flooded, causing inconvenience to commuters. Similar flooding issues have been reported in Hatigaon and other localities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms until the next morning, with further rain expected on Monday and Tuesday. Additionally, rain or thunderstorms are anticipated from Friday to Saturday.

The city has received 189.2 mm of rainfall this month, exceeding the normal rainfall of 168.8 mm. The recently completed flyovers on National Highway 27, intended to alleviate traffic congestion, have become a point of contention due to flooding issues near the Boragaon flyover.

Environmental experts point to rapid urbanization without corresponding upgrades to the city's drainage infrastructure as the cause of artificial flooding. They stress the need for a comprehensive urban planning strategy that includes effective water management systems to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Also Read: Flooding, lack of streetlights irk Hatigaon residents in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)